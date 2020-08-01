TSRTC bus drivers urged to rivet attention on safety of passengers

Hyderabad: With an aim to avoid accidents during the monsoon season, the TSRTC has asked the depot managers to sensitize the drivers about the precautions needs to be taken during the journey. The Corporation had to shell out Rs 40 crore during the previous financial year to settle the claims for the accidents.



The management has issued a circular to the depot managers asking them to sensitise the drivers, who are on duties. According to RTC officials, there were about 730 accidents last year and 342 precious lives were lost and 768 were injured. The corporation had to pay Rs 40 crore as compensation to the kin of the accident victims.

A senior official said that it is observed that the propensity for occurrence of the accidents is relatively high during the monsoon season due to a plethora of factors. Earlier, several guidelines were issued to the field managers in this regard. However, instances of buses getting stranded in the streams, low level causeways, rivulets were being reported.

There are chances of occurrences of untoward incidents due to drizzle, poor visibility, slushy roads, overflowing of narrow culverts, low level causeways, rivulets and as such, vehicles getting stranded in flooded waters creating scary situations for the travelers.

As per the instructions by the management, the depot managers should ensure the drivers recite 'Bhadratha Sukthi' before proceeding on duty every day. They should display route map or banner with pictures at conspicuous places on the depot premises, depicting causeways, chaptas, river bridges and other accident-prone spots of the routes falling under the depot operational jurisdiction and ensure that each and every driver becomes familiar with these spots on the routes.

They were also asked to ensure that the drivers are explained about the need for cautious driving and precautionary measures to be taken during monsoon season.

The managers were asked to prepare a pamphlet in Telugu about precautions to be taken like being cautious when it is drizzling and during heavy rain because the roads become slippery and also keep in mind about potholes, use of fog lights when the visibility is low, the drivers should not try to cross the narrow culvert or bridge in the face of traffic (in opposite direction).