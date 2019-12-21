TSRTC denies six months leave sought by Ashwathama Reddy

Hyderabad: The TSRTC management has denied six months leave to Telangana Mazdoor Union general secretary E Ashwadhama Reddy.

The TMU leader had applied for six months leave from 6 December 2019 to 5 May 2020. In a reply to Ashwadhama Reddy, the RTC management said, "your application is examined, and it is to inform you that the corporation is in sever financial crisis and there is a need that every employee serve the corporation and improve its performance.

In view of administrative and financial contingencies your leave is not sanctioned. You are advised to report to duties immediately."