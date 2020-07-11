TSRTC driver gets Rs 49 salary for June month

A TSRTC driver from Sangareddy depot was stunned after he received a salary of Rs 49 for June month. The driver used to get around Rs 20,000 every month. Even other drivers from the same depot received Rs 60 and Rs 1600 salary.

It is learned that around 20 people of the same depot received a salary below Rs 100 and 50 people got below Rs 1000. Not only the RTC employees from Sangareddy depot, around 400 employees from Bhadrachalam depot, staff from Medchal and Mehdipatnam depots have also seen a huge cut in the salaries.

The RTC employees are awaiting full salaries from the current month three months after the government imposed 50 per cent cut in the salaries.

The employees alleged that although they have attended the duties, they were reported to be absent and imposed salary cuts considering it as a loss of pay. The bus services in the state were suspended from May 21 when the lockdown was announced. Later, the government gave its nod to operate the bus services to the districts. At present, around 4,000 buses are being run every day from various districts.

As few buses are being run due to the low passenger number, many of the RTC drivers are reporting at the bus depots but are being sent back home due to non-availability of duty. It is learned that some of the drivers who did not get the duty were asked to apply for casual leave. And the employees who have not left with any casual leaves are being considered as absent.