TSRTC extends I-Day greetings to commuters

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) extended a gesture by wishing Independence Day to the bus passengers. All the bus tickets purchased across the State for the period of celebration will carry a note wishing 'Happy Independence Day'. Along with the travel details on the white and pink-colored ticket, there will also be Independence Day wishes at the bottom.

In a tweet by TSRTC MD, V C Sajjanar along with a picture of a bus ticket, he asked his followers if they noticed any difference in the bus ticket. "Did you notice something? Reply with #IDayWithTSRTC," he wrote. Reacting to the tweet, passengers responded with the greetings on the ticket and expressed their delight in spotting it.