  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > State > Telangana

TSRTC extends I-Day greetings to commuters

TSRTC extends I-Day greetings to commuters
x
Highlights

TSRTC tickets wish ‘Happy Independence Day’

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) extended a gesture by wishing Independence Day to the bus passengers. All the bus tickets purchased across the State for the period of celebration will carry a note wishing 'Happy Independence Day'. Along with the travel details on the white and pink-colored ticket, there will also be Independence Day wishes at the bottom.

In a tweet by TSRTC MD, V C Sajjanar along with a picture of a bus ticket, he asked his followers if they noticed any difference in the bus ticket. "Did you notice something? Reply with #IDayWithTSRTC," he wrote. Reacting to the tweet, passengers responded with the greetings on the ticket and expressed their delight in spotting it.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2022 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X