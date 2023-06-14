TSRTC extends Rs 50 lakh aid to bereaved family

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) has extended its support to a bereaved family affected by a tragic road accident. The family of the late conductor, Bollam Sattaiah, who met an untimely demise, has been offered substantial financial aid amounting to Rs 50 lakh.

According to TSRTC, the unfortunate incident occurred in February this year when conductor Bollam Sattaiah lost his life in a road accident near the Malayala-Balawantapur stage. The shocking incident left the conductor’s family devastated, with the sudden loss of their breadwinner. In a gesture of support and solidarity, a cheque of Rs 50 lakh was ceremoniously handed over to his family at Bus Bhavan. The event was attended by TSRTC MD Sajjanar, along with officials from UBI (United Bank of India).

Expressing their gratitude, Sattaiah's wife, Bollam Pushpa, along with their children, Praveen Kumar and Madhavilatha, conveyed their appreciation for the financial assistance provided during this difficult time. TSRTC MD Sajjanar expressed his deep condolences, acknowledging that Sattaiah's unfortunate demise in the road accident was not due to any fault of his own. He emphasized the organization's unwavering commitment to the welfare and well-being of its employees, reiterating the high priority given to their support and care.