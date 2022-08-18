TSRTC fetes participants of short movie contest

Hyderabad: To attract its commuters, Telangana State Road Transport Corporation, which is carrying out various awareness programmes, has initiated the short movie contest which impressed people on safe RTC travel. Over 60 participated in the contest. The RTC felicitated the participants with cash prices.

According to TSRTC, the 'RTC united for the short film contest' was started in April. Over 61 people participated in the contest. The winners were felicitated with cash prizes at the short film awards ceremony at Bus Bhavan.

Ramu Mogiloji was rewarded with Rs 10,000 in the first category, Ram Sardhar with Rs 5,000 in the second category and Sanjeev Chinnakotla Rs 2,500 in the third category, a certificate of appreciation and a shawl.

V C Sajjanar, the vice-chairman and MD, praised the winners by offering Rs 1,000 each to 13 in the consolation category. The rest were also given certificates of appreciation.

Sajjanar said depicting meritorious services provided by TSRTC in short films is a reflection of the unit's talent. He praised talent of participants of the short film unit saying that it is a great thing to show services along with concessions offered by the corporation. He said every citizen has a connection with RTC and everyone's efforts are needed to support the organisation which is providing services even to remote areas.