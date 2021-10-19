TSRTC generates per day revenue of Rs 14.79 cr

The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) witnessed the highest per day revenue of Rs 14.79 crore on October 18, said RTC managing director VC Sajjanar.



"The RTC buses which include the special buses deployed for Dasara travelled for about 36.30 kilometres in a single day," he added. Sajjanar thanked the public for making use of the special buses arranged for Bathukamma and Dasara.

TSRTC had deployed 4,045 special buses to cater rush for Bathukamma and Dasara festivals. Besides, arranging 3,085 additional buses within Telangana, 950 buses were deployed to neighbouring states such as Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra and Karnataka.



The buses were run from BHEL, Lingampallly, Chandanagar, Miyapur crossroads, KPHB colony, Ameerpet, Telephone Bhavan, Dilsukhnagar, ECIL crossroads, LB Nagar crossroads, Aramghar crossroads, Jubilee bus station (JBS) and Mahatma Gandhi Bus Station (MGBS).

