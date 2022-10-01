TSRTC issues transfer orders

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) issued orders of transfers and new posting of the Head of the Department (HODs) on Friday.

According to TSRTC, three officers were transferred and posted to different posts in the State and have been ordered to take full charge of the post at the respective depots.

S Krishnakanth, CTM (M&C) and Tourism has been transferred and posted as CPM HO, vice G Yugandhar who retired on September 30.

While, M Vijaya Kumar, CTM is transferred and posted as CE (IE) and Projects vice P Jeevan Prasad and P Jeevan Prasad, CE (IE) and Projects is transferred and posted as CTM respectively.

