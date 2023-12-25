TSRTC MD Sajjanar responds to girl dancing on road

Hyderabad: After a recently a young woman danced on the road and created a lot of noise with her desire to become popular with a short video, which is going viral on social media, TSRTC MD Sajjanar also responded at a time when serious objections are being expressed about the behavior of the young woman. He expressed his concern that these trends among the youth are sad.









“It's sad that today's youth are obsessed with Insta reels and YouTube shorts. Young people who should do good things for the society and stand as role models for the four. Social media is ruining their lives. In order to become popular overnight on social media, they are doing crazy things like this on the road. What is the joy of causing severe discomfort to others,'' he asked.