TSRTC MD Sajjanar warns passengers of stern action over violation of rules

The implementation of the Mahalakshmi scheme in Telangana, which allows women to travel for free in RTC buses, has led to a significant increase in bus congestion. As a result, some individuals, even when unnecessary, are traveling by buses, causing overcrowding and even leading to people hanging on footboards.









In a distressing incident, a female conductor who tried to caution passengers was subjected to curses and insults from some women. She was even forcibly removed from the bus while it was still in motion. The RTC management has taken this incident seriously, and MD VC Sajjanar expressed his anger and warned passengers against such behavior.

Sajjanar emphasized the dedication of RTC staff who work tirelessly to ensure the safe transportation of millions of passengers every day. He acknowledged the significant role played by the Mahalakshmi scheme in its implementation. Insulting and attacking the staff, who are the brand ambassadors of the company, is unacceptable. The TSRTC management will not tolerate such incidents and will take legal action against those responsible.

The RTC officials have already lodged complaints with the police regarding these incidents. The police have registered an FIR and initiated an investigation. Sajjanar urged passengers to cooperate with RTC staff and ensure their safe arrival at their destinations. He expressed the desire for cooperation to prevent such incidents from recurring.