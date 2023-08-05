TSRTC merger bill: Telangana govt. gives explanation on objection raised by governor

The Telangana government has gave an explanation regarding the objections raised by the governor Tamilisai Soundarajan over the TSRTC merger bill. A copy of the explanation has been sent to Raj Bhavan. The government has clarified that the RTC workers will receive better salaries under the government, and all relevant aspects will be included in the guidelines to be formulated after the merger. It has also been stated that issues related to the central government's share and the 9th schedule will be resolved similarly to how it has been done in Andhra Pradesh.

During a recent cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister KCR, it was decided to merge the RTC workers in Telangana into the state government. Accordingly, the state government has drafted the RTC bill in accordance with the cabinet decision. The government is determined to pass the RTC merger bill during the ongoing assembly sessions. However, the Raj Bhavan has raised objections to the bill, causing a delay in its introduction in the House as it is considered a money bill and requires the governor's consent.

In light of these developments, RTC workers have protested against the governor's behavior, resulting in buses being stopped for two hours on Saturday morning. Dharnas have been organized in front of depots, and there has been a siege of the Governor's bungalow by RTC workers and staff. This has created a tense situation at Raj Bhavan.

In response to this, the government has provided an explanation to address the objections raised by the governor.