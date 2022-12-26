TSRTC offer discounts for Sankranti fest

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) on Monday announced discount on bus tickets for passengers who are travelling to their native towns/ villages for Sankranti.



The corporation is offering a 10 per cent discount on the return journey ticket if to-and-fro tickets are booked at the same time and the offer is available till January 31, 2023.

The discount offer is applicable for advanced reservation booking in Deluxe, Super Luxury, Rajdhani and Garuda Plus buses.

TSRTC Chairman Bajireddy Govardhan and TSRTC Managing Director VC Sajjanar said that, the Corporation has decided to announce a 10 per cent discount to reduce the financial burden on the people on the occasion of Sankranti.

They advised that people should avail the discount offer and visit www.tsrtconline.in for advance reservation.