TSRTC rakes in Raksha Bandhan revenue of `22.65 cr in single day

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) has set new record on Raksha Bandhan by earning a record revenue of Rs 22.65 crores on a single day on Thursday. TSRTC also set another record, as 40.92 lakh people traveled in TSRTC buses on this occasion.

According to the TSRTC, this is the all-time record in the corporation’s history. Last year, the income of Rs 21.66 crores was collected on the day of Rakhi festival. This time, it is remarkable that almost one crore rupees have been received. The number of passengers has also increased to one lakh this year compared to last year. Last year on Rakhi day 39.90 lakh passengers traveled in RTC buses, this year on Rakhi day 40.92 lakh passengers travelled in RTC buses.

As far as Occupancy Ratio (OR) is concerned, the combined Nalgonda district has repeated last year’s record. In 2022, it achieved 101.01 OR on the Rakhi festival. This time it registered a record OR of 104.68 percent. Out of the 7 depots in that district, except Narket Pally, the other depots achieved more than 100 percent OR.

“Warangal district recorded 97.05 percent OR. While 9 depots in the district, 6 depots have achieved more than 100 OR. Also, more than 90 percent OR has been recorded in the combined districts of Medak, Mahbubnagar and Karimnagar. OR crossed over 100 percent at 20 depots in the state,” said a senior officer at TSRTC.

All the buses in the respective depots were full of passengers. Huzurabad, Nalgonda, Bhupalapally, Husnabad, Parakala, Kalwakurti, Thorrur, Mahabubabad, Miryalaguda, Devarakonda, Yadagirigutta, Gajvel-Prajnapur, Kodada, Narsampeta, Suryapet, Dubbaka, Janagama, Siddipet, Godavarikhani and Shadnagar depots OR are more than 100 per cent.

TSRTC also created an all-time record for Earnings per Kilometer (EPK). While Warangal-1 depot earned Rs. 65.94 for one km, Bhupalapally earned Rs. 65.64.

“People have once again proved that they are with the public transport system. About 41 lakh passengers traveled in buses on a single day. On this occasion, we would like to thank each and every one of them on behalf of the corporation. So far, in the history of combined Andhra Pradesh and Telangana such a feat has not been achieved,” said TSRTC MD VC Sajjanar.

TSRTC Raksha Bandhan Records

8 Revenue: Rs 22.65 crores (Single-day record)

8 Passengers: 40.92 lakh (Single-day record) Occupancy Ratio (OR)

8 Nalgonda district: 104.68 percent

8 Warangal district: 97.05 percent

8 20 depots achieved over 100 percent

Earnings per Kilometer (EPK)

8 Warangal-1 depot: Rs. 65.94 per km

8 Bhupalapally depot: Rs. 65.64 per km