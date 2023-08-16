TSRTC restores buses through Kushaiguda-Afzalganj route

TSRTC has made an announcement for commuters in Greater Hyderabad saying that starting from Wednesday, Route No. 3 city buses that used to ply Kushaiguda-Afzalganj via Moulali Kaman have been restored. This comes after the closure of the Moulali Kaman route for the past ten years. As an alternative, the organization has rerouted the buses through Moulali Housing Board Colony.



The number 3 route bus will now travel from Kushaiguda to Afzalganj via ECIL Cross Road, SP Nagar, Moulali Kaman, ZTS, Lalapet, Tarnaka, Shankar Mutt, Koti, and CBS. Buses on this route will be available for passengers every 20 minutes. TSRTC advises passengers on the Kushaiguda-Afzalganj route to utilise this alternative. TSRTC Managing Director Sajjanar tweeted about this development on 'X'.

This change in the bus route aims to provide a convenient transportation option for commuters in Greater Hyderabad.