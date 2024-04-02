TSRTC to deliver Bhadradri Sri Sitaramachandra's Kalyana Talambra

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation has decided to hand over the talambras of Sri Sitaramachandra Swamy Kalyanotsavamat Bhadrachalam to the devotees on the occasion of Sri Rama Navami. Like last year, this time too, the Telangana Endowments Department, in collaboration with the TSRTC, has initiated the holy task of transporting Ramulori Kalyana Talambrams to the homes of the devotees.

The devotees, who want the talambrams will have to pay Rs 151 at the TSRTC logistics centres. The details need to be recorded. TSRTC will deliver the talambras to the devotees after the kalyanotsavam of Sri Seetharamachandra Swamy.

TSRTC MD VC Sajjanar unveiled the booking poster of Bhadradri Sri Seetharama's Kalyana Talambram at Bus Bhavan in Hyderabad on Monday. He also started booking Talambrams. "One crore grains of rice, which were extracted from the nail with rules and regulations, have been used as talambrams for many years in the Rama’s kalyanam of. Two years ago, the TSRTC management decided to bring these unique talambras to the homes of the devotees. The effort received a good response from the devotees. Devotees are booking talambras with their faith in the corporation. In 2022, around 89,000 devotees had booked talambras. Last year, the corporation distributed talambras to 1.17 lakh devotees," said Sajjanar.

The TSRTC has requested the devotees who are unable to attend the Sri Rama Navami celebrations in Bhadradri on the 17th of this month to avail these services. Talambras can be booked at all TSRTC logistics counters in the State. The corporation’s marketing executives also said they will receive orders directly from the devotees. The devotees, who wish to avail the talambrala seva are advised to contact the TSRTC call centre phone numbers 040-23450033, 040-69440000 and 040-69440069.

TSRTC Chief Operating Officer (COO) Dr V Ravinder, Executive Director Krishnakanth, CTM (Marketing & Commercial) Sridhar and others were present on the occasion.



