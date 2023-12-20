TSRTC to introduce special buses for Giri Pradakshina devotees

Hyderabad: In view of Purnima on December 26, Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) on Tuesday announced that special buses for devotees intending to visit Arunachalam in Tamil Nadu for Giri Pradakshina will be arranged.

According to TSRTC officials, the special buses leaving from MGBS, BHEL and ECIL on December 24 will cost between Rs 3,690 to Rs 3,890 per seat and the buses will take devotees to Arunachalam temple four hours before the start of the Giri Pradakshina.

After visiting Vinayaka temple, Kanipakam in Chittoor district of Andhra Pradesh, the buses will reach Arunachalam temple on December 25.

After the Giri Pradikshina on December 26, the bus will leave for Golden temple in Vellore, Tamil Nadu and return to Hyderabad on December 27. For more information, contact 9959226257 or 9959224911 or 040-69440000 or 04023450033. Bookings can be made at TSRTC counters or tsrtconline.in, said a senior officer.