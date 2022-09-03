TSRTC to launch exclusive bus services for nature lovers

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Road Transportation Corporation (TSRTC) will provide better facilities for nature lovers by launching exclusive bus services from Hyderabad city.

According to TSRTC, the RTC will run bus services directly to the tourist spots to further improve the RTC tourism sector. These facilities will be provided to tourists on a regular basis. Buses will be available for various nature destinations including Pochampadu, Pochera, Kuntala and Jalapata. The bus service fare for adults is Rs 1,099 and children Rs 599 each for all three tourist places. For booking tickets one can visit TSRTC website www.tsrtconline.in.

The buses will depart from Hyderabad MGBS at 5 am from Platform no 55 and 56 These platforms carry super luxury bus services from Hyderabad directly to tourist destinations and platform no 20 at JBS Bus Station at 5:30 am. Moreover, breakfast will be served with extra expenses at Tupran at 7 am in these bus services.

At Pochampadu Sriram Sagar Project the viewing timings are 10 am to 11 am. The beauty of Pochera falls can be seen from 12:15 pm to 1:30 pm. Whereas, the Kuntala Falls viewing timings are 2 pm to 5 pm and after the view, lunch will be available in the Kuntala area. After visiting the three tourists' places, the services will reach back to Hyderabad at 10:45 pm.