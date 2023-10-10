TSRTC to operate 5,265 special buses for Bathukamma, Dasara

♦ Special camps to be arranged at all localities;officials will be appointed based on passenger rush to arrange buses; volunteers will also be deployed to provide information to passengers

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) will operate 5,265 special buses from October 13 to 24 to ensure hassle-free journey for passengers during the Bathukamma and Dasara festivals. This year, an extra 1,000 buses will be operated, compared to the previous festival season.

A special coordination meeting was held with the police and Transport department officials at Bus Bhavan on Monday. It discussed the preparatory measures to be followed to handle the passenger rush during the festival season.

TSRTC MD V C Sajjanar told the meeting: “the Police and Transport departments are playing a crucial role in getting better results for TSRTC by extending their support and cooperating with TSRTC, specially during festivals. Passengers are being transported to their destinations safely. Similar support should be given by the respective departments during this festival season,” he added.

Sajjanar said all arrangements are being made so that passengers going to their destinations for Bathukamma and Dasara festivals do not face any difficulties. “As there is a possibility of a surge in passenger traffic from October 20-23, special buses are being made available to that extent. The TSRTC has provided advance reservation facilities for around 536 services. Special buses will be operated from Hyderabad and Secunderabad to all parts of the State as well as to Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Maharashtra." He added: we are anticipating passenger rush will be high in MGBS, JBS, Uppal X Roads, LB Nagar, Aram Ghar, Kukatpally, Gachibowli, Bowenpally, Jagadgirigutta, Suchitra, IS Sadan, Borabonda and Shamshabad during the festival season.

Special camps will be arranged at all localities and officials will be appointed based on passenger rush to arrange special buses; volunteers will also be deployed to provide information to passengers, he added.

Sajjanar appealed to passengers to make use of the 'Gamyam' mobile app to track details of buses. The public should also avoid travelling in vehicles bearing white registration plates, he said. Details regarding advance reservations for Dasara and Bathukamma special buses will be available on TSRTC website and call centre numbers:040-69440000, 040-23450033.

Officials from Hyderabad City Traffic police, Transport department, and TSRTC attended the meeting.