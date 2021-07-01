TSRTC to pay February bills of hired buses

Hyderabad: With its revenue increasing after lifting of the lockdown, the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) has decided to pay bills of hired buses.

According to officials, the corporation has been operating all the services from May 20, the day the lockdown was lifted across the State.

They said as the TSRTC revenue increased, from Wednesday onwards the February bills of hired buses would be paid in all depots after payment of expenditure for diesel.

Meanwhile, the management started implementing the Centre's order on 'Special PF Withdrawal' to provide three months' basic pay plus three DAs, which would be non-refundable. According to sources, about 300 employees are said to be given the facility to avail PF withdrawal on Wednesday.

Trade Union leader and former director M Nageswara Rao welcomed the decision of the management. He urged it to provide the facility to all those who applied.