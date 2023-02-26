TSRTC to run 100 additional bus trips for students

Hyderabad: Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) has decided to operate 100 additional bus trips for the convenience of students living on the outskirts of the city. It has also decided to procure 500 electricity buses by the end of the ongoing academic year.

TRSTC Managing Director VC Sajjanar said that they would also run special buses for girl students. He asked the officials of the corporation to make arrangements for students. He issued these orders during a review meeting held at the Bus Bhavan with the officials of Greater Hyderabad zone. He gathered detailed about the crowd of the students living on the outskirts of the city at the bus stands.

He said that the buses should be arranged as per the crowd of the students. He made it clear that the corporation was committed for dropping the students at their destination safely by considering it as its social responsibility. He said that the corporation had already made all arrangements to drop the students on the outskirts of the city.

He said that they had divided the city into 12 corridors and operating 350 buses in all the corridors. Stating that they have received news about the presents of huge crowd in Ibrahimpatnam corridor of the city, he said that around 44,000 students were plying on daily basis while noting that two thirds of the students on the corridor use bus passes of the corporation. He said that they were operating additional trips on the corridor since the last eight days and added that they would run more trips if required. He asked the officials to operate 30 additional trips of the buses on the Ibrahimpatnam corridor.

Commenting on the future plans of the corporation, Sajjanar said that they were preparing plans to run special buses for girl students of the city and drop them till their educational institutions located on the outskirts of the city. He said that the special buses for the girl students very soon.

He asked the students to not cause problems to others by standing foot boards and extend their cooperation to the corporation staff.