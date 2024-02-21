TSRTC urges passengers to cooperate with staff

Hyderabad: Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) urged passengers to cooperate with the staff so that proper arrangements can be made for their travel until the conclusion of Asia's largest tribal festival, Medaram Jatara.

TSRTC managing director VC Sajjanar on Tuesday said that the corporation is operating over 6,000 special buses from February 18 to 24 to ensure a hassle-free travel for the devotees thronging the Medaram Jatara.

He said that due to the reduction in regular services, a large number of buses are diverted to the Jatara, the RTC is facing difficulties in operating regular services for common passengers in the Greater Hyderabad zone. Sajjanar said TSRTC has diverted over 1,800 out of 2,644 buses from various depots in the city for the Medaram Jathara. The MD added that the special buses from various parts of the State have already reached Medaram. “We have arranged as many as 51 camps in Warangal, Khammam, Karimnagar, and Adilabad districts where the devotees' influx is expected to be high. We are also running these special buses to Medaram. Free travel for women (Mahalakshmi scheme) is applicable in all the special buses,” he said.