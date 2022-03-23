TSSPDCL DE held taking 2.5 lakh bribe

Miryalguda ( Nalgonda): ACB sleuths trapped three employees including a divisional Engineer of TSSPDCL of Miryalguda while accepting a bribe of Rs 2.5 lakh from an employee of the same department for regularisation of leaves.

According to sources, Lineman Guntur Srinivas urged his superior DE YMuralidhar Reddy for regularisation of leaves then DE demanded Rs 2.5 lakh to complete his work and denied to do his work when Srinivas told to Muralidhar Reddy that he couldnot pay that much amount but in vain.

Vexed Srinivas approached ACB and as per their directions, had given the demanded bribe of Rs 2.5 lakh through JAO Damoder and UDC Lateef then the trio was arrested by ACB officials red-handed.

ACB staff involved in this operation took up simultaneous rides at the office and reportedly conducted rides on DE Muralidhar Reddy's two houses located in Nalgonda and Hyderabad and collected the required details.