TSWREIS students fly to USA for UG

Hyderabad: Telangana Social Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society (TSWREIS) students Lavanya, Harika, Swapnika and Chaitanya from TSWRJCs are gearing up to fly to the United States of America in August 2022. Lavanya, Harika and Swapnika will pursue a four-year undergraduate degree at Iowa State University while Chaitanya will pursue his undergraduate degree at Milwaukee School of Engineering.

These students were mentored at the SAT Camp conducted by TSWREIS under the guidance of Murthy Polasa (trainer and counsellor) and Gracena Prakash (special officer for talent management). Their scores on the Scholastic Aptitude Test (SAT) earned them a 75 per cent scholarship on tuition fees.

"This is the first time in the history of the TSWREIS that students from the marginalized sections will be crossing seas to pursue their dreams. 'Think Big and Aim High' is the motto as these students break through the shackles of poverty and become pathfinders for their fellow students to follow," said Sharadha, Joint Secretary, TSWREIS.