TTGDA vents ire against attack on govt hospital chief

Hyderabad: The Telangana Teaching Government Doctors Association (TTGDA) has strongly condemned the brutal attack on the Superintendent and doctors of Government General Hospital, Mahabubabad.

Around 150 individuals gathered at the Superintendent’s office and issued death threats to the doctors. These were not isolated incidents, such attacks have occurred previously in multiple places, leaving doctors working in peripheral areas under unsafe and vulnerable conditions. “We urge the police officials of Mahabubabad district to immediately arrest the culprits and request the Government to urgently strengthen the security system in all hospitals to ensure the safety of doctors,” the TTGDA has urged in a press release issued here.

In solidarity with the Mahabubabad doctors, the State team of TTGDA has called upon all doctors in teaching hospitals across Telangana to observe a ‘Black Badge Protest’ while continuing their duties. Depending on the response from the system, TTGDA will escalate further activities, it said.