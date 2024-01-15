Tulasi Reddy calls cadre to work for congress victory in parliament elections

During the meeting, Tulasi Reddy emphasized the importance of working hard to win the upcoming Lok Sabha assembly general elections. He expressed optimism about the future of the Telangana Congress Party, stating that they will come to power in Andhra Pradesh as in Karnataka and Telangana states. He urged the party members to dedicate themselves to the cause every day, considering the limited time available.





Gundlakunta Sriramulu, the district president, recommended collaborating with the Left parties at the field level as part of the Indian alliance. The meeting was attended by various participants, including Potti Pati Chandrasekhar Reddy, Vishnu Preetham Reddy, Ghama Charles, Shyamalamma Chinnapareddy, Achyutaraju Narasimha Reddy, Shiv Jilani Rafik, Sandhani Bhasha, Pushparaju Rajesh, and others.

