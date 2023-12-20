Tummala directs officials to ensure no shortage of seeds to farmers

Hyderabad: Minister for Agriculture Tummala Nageswara Rao has directed the officials to take adequate measures to ensure that no shortage of seeds to farmers.

Tummala Nageswara Rao, who held a review meeting with officials concerned and representatives of seed companies at the Secretariat here on Tuesday, discussed about the availability of seeds and seed sector development in Telangana State.

During the meeting, the Minister focused mainly on seed supply and availability of quality seeds (especially cotton, maize) to farmers for the coming season.

Officials and seed companies have been directed to ensure that there is no shortage in the availability of seeds to the farmers. The companies were also advised to give top priority to Telangana farmers and supply the rest of the seeds to other States.

The officials were also directed to ensure that there is no supply of spurious seeds in the Telangana State and to take strict action against such people.

"If there is any loss to the farmers due to spurious seeds, the seed companies should be held responsibility to pay adequate compensation to farmers," Tummala said.

Senior officials from the Agriculture department, representatives of Seed Certification Institute, Seed Development Institute and seed companies, scientists from the Agricultural University and others were present.