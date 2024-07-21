Tummala Nageswara Rao inspects Pedda Vagu, assures support to affected farmers

Live
The Pedda Vagu project in Bhadradri Kothagudem district was severely damaged by heavy rains, causing a huge loss to the farmers. Agriculture Minister Tummala Nageswara Rao expressed his sadness over the incident and reassured that the government will support all those affected by the floods.
Minister Tummala Nageswara Rao, who inspected the site on Sunday, highlighted the lack of coordination and negligence of the authorities in managing the project, leading to its dam breaking. He emphasized the need for proper measures to prevent such incidents in the future and announced plans to redesign and reconstruct the project in collaboration with the Andhra Pradesh government.
The recent mudslide near Gummadivalli in Ashwaraopet mandal added to the financial loss, estimated to be worth crores of rupees. The project, originally built in 1975, has remained a point of contention between the two states since the bifurcation. However, Minister Tummala assured that steps will be taken to ensure that the residents are not inconvenienced during the reconstruction process.