Tummala promises swift action on farmers’ marketing, procurement woes

Hyderabad: Representatives of Rythu Swarajya Vedika met the Agriculture Minister Tummala Nageswara Rao on Wednesday and submitted a memorandum explaining the challenges faced by farmers at the field level. The meeting focused on marketing-related grievances and crop procurement concerns affecting farmers across Telangana.

Following the interaction, the Agriculture Minister directed state-level agriculture and marketing officers to promptly address the issues raised by the delegation. He emphasized that the Telangana government is actively working to resolve marketing problems faced by farmers, but highlighted that inadequate support from the Central government has hindered cotton procurement efforts.

The Minister revealed that the State has formally requested the Centre to purchase discolored soybean crops and is independently procuring maize using its own funds. Responding to farmer appeals, the procurement limit for maize has been increased from 18 quintals to 25 quintals per acre.

Addressing concerns raised by Rythu Swarajya Vedika, the Minister assured that crop damage reports will be displayed on Gram Panchayat notice boards without errors. He further stated that officials will be instructed to re-inspect crops and register damage reports if farmers raise complaints.

Reaffirming the government’s commitment, the Minister said that all necessary precautions will be taken to ensure farmers do not face difficulties in marketing their produce. He reiterated that the State remains proactive in safeguarding farmer interests and facilitating fair crop procurement.