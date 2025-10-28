Tummala urges cotton growers to keep moisture below 12%

Hyderabad: In an important advisory to cotton growers across Telangana, Agriculture Minister Tummala Nageswara Rao on Monday issued a clear directive urging farmers to ensure that the moisture content in their cotton crop does not exceed 12 per cent before bringing it to market yards or ginning mills. He warned that cotton with higher moisture levels will not be eligible for the Minimum Support Price (MSP), potentially leading to financial losses for farmers.

“Please check the moisture content before heading to sell your crop. If it exceeds 12 per cent, there is no chance of receiving MSP,” the minister emphasised.

Acknowledging the challenges posed by current weather conditions, Minister Tummala revealed that the state government has formally requested the Centre to consider purchasing cotton even if the moisture content is slightly higher.

A letter to this effect was sent to Union Agriculture Minister Giriraj Singh Chauhan on October 25. “We are doing everything we can to ensure maximum support price for our cotton farmers,” he assured.

Until the Central Government responds, the minister reiterated his appeal for farmers to strictly adhere to the 12 per cent moisture limit.

To streamline support and registration, the government has deployed special official teams across districts to assist farmers with the Kapas Kisan App. Agricultural extension officers (AEOs), market secretaries, and district marketing officers will be available on-site to help resolve any issues.

To assist farmers, the Marketing Department has introduced a toll-free helpline — 1800 599 5779 — where they can lodge complaints or seek clarifications. “If you have any doubts, please feel free to call this number,” Minister Tummala urged.