Twelve-year-old ends life during online class in Hyderabad

In a tragic incident, a 12-year-old boy committed suicide during an online class he was attending at his home in Sangeetha Nagar under Kukatpally police station limits. The boy was identified as Manikanta.

Getting into details, Manikanta was studying 8th standard in a private school. He was the younger son Anand and Lakshmi. According to the police, the boy's parents left for work leaving him alone at home. While attending the online class, Manikanta hanged himself from the ceiling fan.



Anand who returned home a few minutes later found his son hanging from the ceiling fan and shifted him to a hospital where the latter was declared brought dead. The police who were informed about the suicide registered a case and launched an investigation.

