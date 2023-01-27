Twenty students get illness at Palair Navodhya college

Khammam: Food poisoning incidents continue to take place in Telangana State. In the latest incident, as many as twenty students of Navodaya college in Palair Jawahar Navodhya Vidyalaya fell ill, in the district on Friday.

According to sources, the students suffered vomiting and diarrhoea symptoms on Thursday night.

The teachers shifted the ill students to college premises and treated them. It is learnt that students got ill due to food poisoning.

Reacting on the incident, the college principal Chandrababu admitted to students falling ill but denied that it was due to food poisoning. He said that the students who went to their villages during the Pongal holidays had returned with some food along with them which resulted them in being ill.