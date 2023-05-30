‘Twin Towers’ for govt dept heads under one roof: KCR

Hyderabad: Following the construction of the new Dr BR Ambedkar State Secretariat building, Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao has proposed the construction of “Twin Towers” to house the offices of all government department heads under one roof. The towers will be located near the new Secretariat for administrative convenience.

In a review meeting over the upcoming 21-day decennial celebrations of Telangana State formation day, CM KCR instructed officials to identify suitable government land near the Secretariat for the construction of the HoD towers. A report on the number of full-time staff working in each department will be prepared, and construction will commence after finalising the location. The Twin Towers are expected to have 15 to 20 floors, with each floor dedicated to one department.

CM KCR also directed the Roads and Buildings officials to install a Telangana Talli statue adorned with water fountains and attractive features in front of the Martyrs Memorial on Secretariat road. The officials were further instructed to make elaborate arrangements for the grand celebration of the 10th State formation day, commemorating the sacrifices of the martyrs at the new memorial. The CM provided instructions to the engineers to enhance the beauty of the memorial during the celebrations.

Additionally, the CM instructed officials to finalise the procedures for the launch of Rs 1 lakh financial assistance scheme for communities engaged in traditional occupations such as Rajaka, Nai Brahmin, Pusala, Budagajangala, and others. The BC Welfare Minister, Gangula Kamalakar, informed the CM that the government has already announced phased financial assistance of Rs 1 lakh for these communities. The CM urged the minister to expedite the finalisation of procedures and launch the scheme on Welfare Day.