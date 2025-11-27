Two arrested for cheating people promising govt jobs

Adilabad: Police have arrested two persons for cheating people in the name of providing government jobs.According to Adilabad Two Town Inspector, the victim, Mohammad Yakub, was approached by Geddam Manoj, who claimed he could secure government contract jobs for his family members through Care Foundation Science Innovation. Believing him, the victim paid lakhs of rupees.

Manoj then handed the money to another accused, Chandrayya, who along with Manoj took a commission and passed the remaining amount to the prime accused, Sujatha. Authorities suspect that there may be 10–15 more victims in the town who were cheated through Care Foundation. They urged victims to approach the police without fear. The fraudsters collected amounts ranging from Rs 1 lakh to Rs 1.5 lakh from each victim, promising contract jobs in government organisations. Police confirmed that two of the accused have already been arrested and remanded. Police have cautioned the public to remain vigilant and not fall prey to such scams.