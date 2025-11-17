Two arrested in cyber fraud case

Kagaznagar: Twopeople have been arrested in connection with a cyber fraud case here on Sunday. Announcing the details, DSP Wahiuddin informed that earlier two members of the same gang were apprehended. “Based on their confessions, we have no caught two more,” he said.

The arrested were identified as Santosh Kushal Chand Thawar, resident of Pune, Maharashtra and Patel Daval Kumar Gandalal, of Ahmedabad, Gujarat.

Revealing the case details at a press meet held, Wahiduddin said that the victim lodged a complaint at the Kagaznagar Town Police Station, after which Town Inspector K Prem Kumar registered a case and began the investigation.

“Between May 22 and June 17, 2025, unidentified fraudsters created WhatsApp groups and lured a woman from the Kagaznagar Town Police Station limits into investing money by promising high returns. Using fake trading screenshots and false assurances, the accused deceived the victim and made her transfer a total of Rs 76,50,000 into multiple bank accounts,” he said.

Thawar had previously worked as a bank loan facilitator and admitted to being involved in fraudulent stock-trading transactions. He was arrested in Pune and brought to Kagaznagar after completing legal formalities. Gandalal was arrested in Ahmedabad and transported to Kagaznagar for further investigation.