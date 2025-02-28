Two Cars and Travel Bus Collide on NH44, One Killed, Several Injured

Live
Mahabubnagar: In a ghastly road accident on NH44 at Pebbair mandal in Wanaparthy district on Friday, at least one person was killed on the spot, while more than 38 others sustained severe injuries. The injured were immediately shifted to the Wanaparthy Government Hospital for treatment, while the deceased was taken to the mortuary.
According to eyewitnesses, the accident occurred when two high-speed cars, racing against each other in opposite directions, lost control, jumped the divider, and rammed into a travel service bus heading from Hyderabad to Tirupati. The collision caused severe damage to the front portion of the bus, while the engines of both cars were completely wrecked.
The impact of the crash resulted in the death of one person, while the passengers in both cars are reported to be in critical condition. Preliminary reports indicate that out of 40 passengers on the bus, 30 sustained injuries, while 10 escaped unhurt.
The Pebbair police rushed to the scene, clearing the traffic congestion that lasted for hours along the highway. Authorities have registered a case and launched a detailed investigation into the incident. Further details regarding the deceased and their identities are yet to be ascertained.