Two charred to death after fire erupts from accident-hit car

Nizamabad: Two unidentified people were burnt to death, when the car in which they travelling hit a truck and overturned near Velpur crossroads in Nizamabad on Monday morning.

According to the sources, an Alto car was heading towards Nizamabad from Metpally and suddenly hit a truck on the road near Velpur crossroads. Due to the impact, the car overturned and went off the road and fire erupted from the car.

Within minutes, the two passengers in the car, were charred to death. Since the bodies got burnt beyond recognition, local police found it difficult to identify the passengers. They shared the car details with neighboring police stations.