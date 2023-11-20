  • Menu
Two dead, ten injured after being trapped under construction slab in Moinabad

Two dead, ten injured after being trapped under construction slab in Moinabad
Highlights

In a tragic incident in Rangareddy district's Moinabad mandal, Kanakamamidi village, a group of workers were trapped under a construction slab at the First Masters Table Tennis Academy.

In a tragic incident in Rangareddy district's Moinabad mandal, Kanakamamidi village, a group of workers were trapped under a construction slab at the First Masters Table Tennis Academy. A total of 14 workers were present at the site when the incident occurred, resulting in 10 members injured. The injured individuals have been rushed to the hospital for medical treatment.

Regrettably, two workers have lost their lives in the incident. The deceased have been identified as Bablu, a resident of Bihar, and Sunil from West Bengal.

Authorities are likely to launch an investigation into the incident to determine the cause and ensure such accidents are prevented in the future.


