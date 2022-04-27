Two dead bodies found in well

Siddipet: Panic triggered among the residents of Burugupally village after two unidentified bodies were found in a well. The unidentified bodies of two males were found floating in an abandoned agriculture well in the village. The police rushed to the spot after the villagers informed them regarding the stench smell coming out of dead bodies. The police with the help of villagers pulled out the bodies and identified them to be of male. The police is reported to have not found any other evidence, However a case has been registered and an investigation is underway.

Recently, a man's dead body was found near the police station premises which apparently later took the turn as honour killing even though the police rubbished the claims.