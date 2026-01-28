Two Engineering Students Killed in Medipally Road Crash

A horrific road accident on the outskirts of Hyderabad claimed the lives of two engineering students in the Medipally police station limits on Tuesday. Three other students sustained serious injuries and are reported to be in critical condition.

According to the police, the car in which the students were travelling was moving at a very high speed when the driver lost control of the vehicle. The car veered off the road and rammed into a metro pillar with great force, leaving the front portion of the vehicle completely mangled.

Local residents alerted the Medipally police, who rushed to the spot and launched rescue operations. All five occupants of the vehicle were identified as students from the same engineering college.

The injured students were shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment, while the bodies of the deceased were moved to Gandhi Hospital for post-mortem examination.

Police have registered a case and begun an investigation into the incident. As part of the probe, they are examining whether the driver was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the accident. The families of the victims have been left devastated by the tragedy.