Two factions of sand mafia engage in turf war

Narayanpet: Two groups of Sand Mafia entered into heated arguments and later exchanged blows against each other for exhibiting their upper hand to dig illegal sand at Workur Reach in Maganoor mandal of Narayanpet district.





Going into the details, it is learnt that the government had permitted a contractor to dig 30 tippers of sand from 'Workur Reach' on Pedda Wagu, in Maganoor mandal for the construction of a government hospital. In fact, earlier the government had banned mining of sand from this reach, as complaints of illegal mining were reported, however as the government needed sand for the construction of the government hospital, a contractor was given permission for digging the sand. And on his behalf, some other person had been digging the sand with the JCB.





Learning this, the locals from Maganoor and Warkur, reached to the Sand Reach and demanded that their machinery be employed for digging the sand and for loading into the tippers. Under this pretext they can load extra tippers and tractors with sand load and can earn extra bucks selling the illegal sand.





To this, the group belonging to the original contractor entered into an altercation with the group from the local sand mafia. Almost 5-6 persons from each group entered into heated arguments and altercations and later they even exchanged physical blows against each other, and the entire scene was recorded in the mobile cameras.





Diddi Praveen Kumar, from Nenu Saitam Social organisation after learning about the open fight between the two groups, lodged a complaint with Narayanpet district collector Koya Sri Harsha and SP Venkateshwarlu and urged them to take immediate action to stop the illegal mining of sand in the district.





Reacting to this, the SP assured immediate action against those involved in the illegal sand mining and said that if the victim lodges a complaint of attack, the police will file a case and taken immediate action against the illegal sand mining mafia.



