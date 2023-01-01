Two goons attack barber as he denies to cut their hair

Hanumakonda: In a shocking incident, two persons attacked a saloon owner after he denied to cut their hair during shop closing hours. The incident took place at Nayem Nagar in Hanumakonda. The entire incident was recorded on CCTV cameras installed in the shop.

As per the sources, two persons visited a saloon shop in Nayeem Nagar and asked him to cut their hair. The shop owner denied cutting the hair as its time to close the shop. Irked with this, two persons mercilessly attacked him and punched him. After escaping from them, he approached the police station and lodged a complaint against the miscreants.