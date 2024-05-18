Unlike before, today we have a strong govt under PM Modi, JP Nadda says in Chamba

Chamba (Himachal Pradesh): BJP President J.P. Nadda said on Saturday that unlike before, there is a strong government in the country now under Prime Minister Narendra Modi which takes decisive actions against terrorists.

"Today there is a strong government in the country. In Uri, the enemy cast an evil eye on us and we carried out a surgical strike and killed them inside their home," he said at a public meeting in the run-up to the parliamentary elections for the four seats in the state scheduled on June 1.

Slamming the previous Congress government between 2004 and 2014, BJP President Nadda said the helpless government of that time used to "call terrorist leaders from Kashmir to the Prime Minister's Office for talks and relish biryani".

"But today, under the strong government of Modiji, Article 370 has been abolished from Kashmir, and One Flag and one Constitution has been established in the country."

Highlighting the achievements of the BJP-led Central government, BJP President Nadda, who belongs to the state, said that around 11 crore people "are getting the benefit of PM Kisan Samman Nidhi, which also includes 9.5 lakh farmers from Himachal Pradesh".

"Modiji has decided that in the next five years, India will become 'self-reliant' in the field of pulses and oil."

Taking a jibe at the Congress and the INDIA bloc, he said this "arrogant alliance is an alliance of only two things. One, these are all family parties, they have nothing to do with you. They only want to make their children the Chief Minister. And second, Modiji says remove corruption, they say save the corrupt".