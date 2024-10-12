  • Menu
Two Killed in Road Accident in Maddelagudem, Pinapaka

Badradri Kothagudem : A tragic road accident occurred in Maddelagudem of the Karakagudem mandal, resulting in the deaths of two individuals. Karakagudem Sub-Inspector Rajender arrived at the scene to investigate the incident. Further details regarding the accident are awaited as authorities conduct their inquiries.



