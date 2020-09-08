Two Maoists killed during exchange of fire in Cherla

Kothagudem: Two Maoists died in an exchange of fire between police and Maoists at Chennapuram village of Cherla mandal in the district on Monday. According to District Superintendent of Police Sunil Dutt, they have received reliable information that armed underground formations of Telangana State Committee were planning to commit sensational action against security personnel and public representatives to enforce bandh on Sunday.

"We also received further inputs that Maoist teams were moving in Cherla area to destroy public property and cause

harm to public life. We launched combing operations in most suspected areas in Cherla area," he informed.

At around 3 pm on Monday, while special parties were combing in the forest located between Vaddipeta and Pussuguppa villages, an exchanging of fire took place between a group of armed underground extremists and district police special party.

The exchanging of fire lasted for about 20 minutes. On searching the area, police found bodies of two male extremists. Police also seized firearms, one SBBL and one short weapon (pistol) and two howersacks, the SP informed.