Two minors drowned at Manairvagu

Karimnagar : Two children drowned on the outskirts of Neerukulla of Sultanabad mandal at Manairvagu. On the intervening night of Friday and Saturday, the local police fished out bodies with the help of experienced swimmers.

According to police, Kothapalli Anil (13) and Kothapalli Ramcharan (8) went to Manair rivulet with their parents to attend their relative's death anniversary ceremony on Friday evening. The duo went away from the spot and got into the rivulet to swim while their family members were engaged in puja. They reportedly drowned in the rivulet as they did not know how to swim. For a long time when children were not to be found, the panicked parents started looking for them frantically and found their clothes near a rock. The parents later informed the police. After learning about the incident, the Sultanabad police, headed by Sub-Inspector Upender Rao, conducted a night rescue operation and with the aid of trained swimmers, retrieved the bodies.