Two more Coronavirus positive cases in Karimnagar

Another two Coronavirus positive cases were reported in Karimnagar on Monday. Speaking on the occasion, the District Collector K Shashanka said that the mother and sister of a person who was earlier tested positive are now affected by the virus.

He said that the COVID-19 infected person has met Indonesian preachers and was tested positive a week ago. The victim's family belongs to eight members, and out of them, three got infected with the virus, and the remaining five members tested negative.

All the members have been moved to the quarantine facility at Gandhi Hospital. Now, the district administration is trying to identify the people who came into the contact of the infected family, who resides at Mukarampura in Karimnagar, Collector said.