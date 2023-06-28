Two new Mandals to be formed in Telangana

Hyderabad: The Telangana government has announced the formation of two new mandals in the state. The first mandal, Kothapally Gori, will be formed in Jayashankar Bhupalpally district. The second mandal, Irwin, will be formed in the Rangareddy district.

The government issued a preliminary notification for the formation of Kothapally Gori mandal in January 2023. After receiving objections and requests from the public, the government has now issued a final notification. The new mandal will be formed with 14 villages from Kothapally and Gori mandals.

The government has also issued a preliminary notification for the formation of Irwin mandal in Rangareddy district. The new mandal will be formed with nine villages from Madgul mandal. The government has given a 10-day deadline for people to submit objections and requests regarding the formation of the new mandal.

In addition to the formation of new mandals, the government has also announced the transfer of two villages in the Hanamkonda district. Kannaram village of Veleru mandal will be transferred to Akkannapet mandal in Siddipet district. Erravalli village of Veleru mandal will be transferred to Bhimadevarapalli mandal in the same district. The government has given a fortnight's deadline for people to submit objections and requests regarding the transfer of these villages.

The formation of new mandals and the transfer of villages are part of the government's efforts to improve administrative efficiency and provide better services to the people. The government has said that it will continue to take steps to decentralize the administration and bring governance closer to the people