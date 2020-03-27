Two orphan centres opened by Excise Minister V Srinivas Goud in Mahbubnagar

Mahbubnagar: Excise Minister V Srinivas Goud opened two orphanage centres to provide food and shelter at different places in Mahbubnagar on Friday after learning that hundreds of orphans and beggars had lost their livelihood due to the Covid-19 lockdown.

'An orphanage at Municipal guest house near railway station, in which more than 40 beggars and orphans were provided shelter and free food three times a day. The second one is at the Government district hospital.'

The Minister said that no hotels, restaurants and tiffin centres are running in the district due to total lockdown and people are also reluctant to give food for beggars, as they are afraid of infected with coronavirus.

Due to this, beggars and orphans are left without food and money. He said that not only these people, but also those, who are unable to go their native places also can stay in these centres.

Anyone, who is facing problems to get food, can call the Control Room at 08542241165 and they will be provided with immediate assistance, the Minister assured.

District Collector S Venkat Rao, Municipal Chairperson Narasihmulu, Vice-Chairman Ganesh, Counsellor Krishna Mohan and Municipal Commissioner Surender were present on the occasion.