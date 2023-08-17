Live
Two railway lines passing through AP, TS approved
The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs has approved two major projects of doubling the Mudkhed-Medchal and Mahbubnagar-Dhone and Guntur-Bibinagar sections in the jurisdiction of South Central Railway.
According to SCR officials, the two projects will facilitate introduction of new trains and additional freight transportation to benefit the Telugu States. The projects will aid in socio-economic development of regions in terms of triggering economic development and will facilitate smooth mobility for goods and people.
The CCEA approved the instant project of doubling of Mudkhed-Dhone (417.88 Km) section at an estimated cost of Rs.4686.09 crore proposed by the Ministry of Railways.
Another project is of doubling of Guntur-Bibinagar (239.00 Km) section at an estimated cost of Rs. 2,853.23 crore proposed by the ministry. This project will generate direct employment for about 75 lakh men during construction, said Arun Kumar Jain, the SCR general manager.
The Mudkhed-Dhone section work will ease traffic congestion between Balharshah-Kazipet-Secunderabad and Kazipet-Vijayawada as goods traffic bound for North-South can be routed via the new double Line section. It will be an alternative coal and steel route for Balharshah, Ramagundam, Secunderabad, Wadi and Guntakal and will decongest the busy route and enhance traffic between the southern and northern regions of India.