Two Telugu Personalities Chosen for Padma Shri award

The Central Government on Sunday announced the Padma Awards for 2026, releasing the list of awardees a day ahead of Republic Day.

Among the recipients are two Telugu personalities who have been selected for the Padma Shri. Dr Kumarasamy Thangaraj of Hyderabad and Rama Reddy Mamidi from Telangana will receive the honour for their significant contributions in their respective fields.

Dr Thangaraj, a senior scientist at the Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology (CCMB), has spent over three decades researching human evolution and genetic diseases. His work has earned wide international recognition and has made a substantial impact on genetic science.

Rama Reddy Mamidi has been honoured for his contributions to animal husbandry and the dairy sector. His efforts have played an important role in the development and modernisation of dairy practices in the region.